STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sardar Patel forgotten by TRS: Kishan

His military arm - the Razakars - spread terror by committing atrocities against Hindu women, and looting people.

Published: 01st November 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Offering floral tributes to ‘iron man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here on Saturday, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the State government had forgotten Patel’s contribution to liberate the State from the Nizams, and it was trying to conceal history as per the whims and fancies of AIMIM.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 145th birth anniversary at the BJP State office, Kishan Reddy said, “At the time of independence, the Hyderabad Nizam announced that he would merge with Pakistan. His military arm - the Razakars - spread terror by committing atrocities against Hindu women, and looting people. It was then that Patel intervened and liberated the State using police action in September 1948.”

Demanding incorporation of this part of history in school textbooks, the Union Minister asked the State to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Patel, and celebrate the day of liberation of the State in a grand manner.

Ekta Diwas observed
Meanwhile, Police Department observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel  on Saturday in Nizamabad. A rally was organised and Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya and others took a pledge on the occasion. A separate event was held at the Collectorate which was attended by the Collector C Narayana Reddy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Patel Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp