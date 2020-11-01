Sardar Patel forgotten by TRS: Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offering floral tributes to ‘iron man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel here on Saturday, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the State government had forgotten Patel’s contribution to liberate the State from the Nizams, and it was trying to conceal history as per the whims and fancies of AIMIM.

Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 145th birth anniversary at the BJP State office, Kishan Reddy said, “At the time of independence, the Hyderabad Nizam announced that he would merge with Pakistan. His military arm - the Razakars - spread terror by committing atrocities against Hindu women, and looting people. It was then that Patel intervened and liberated the State using police action in September 1948.”

Demanding incorporation of this part of history in school textbooks, the Union Minister asked the State to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Patel, and celebrate the day of liberation of the State in a grand manner.

Ekta Diwas observed

Meanwhile, Police Department observed National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Saturday in Nizamabad. A rally was organised and Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya and others took a pledge on the occasion. A separate event was held at the Collectorate which was attended by the Collector C Narayana Reddy.