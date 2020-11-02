STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana agree to restore inter state bus services after seven months

All bus routes will not be functional immediately as the demand is lower due to the pandemic. The routes will be increased in accordance with the rise in demand in the coming months.

Published: 02nd November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

TSRTC

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After four rounds of negotiations in the last seven months, APSRTC and TSRTC, in a landmark decision, have finally agreed to restart inter state bus services with immediate effect from Monday evening.

As per the MoU, TSRTC will operate across 1,61,258 km in AP with 826 buses and APSRTC will operate across 1,60,999 km with 638 buses in Telangana.

On the Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 52,944 km with 273 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 52,524 km with 192 buses in Telangana.

On the Kurnool route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 43,456 km with 213 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 43,202 km with 146 buses in Telangana.

On Piduguralla/Guntur route via Wadapally, TSRTC will operate across 19,044 km with 67 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 20,238 km with 88 buses in Telangana.

On the Macherla route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 14,158 km with 66 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 16.060 km with 61 buses in Telangana.

On the Nuzvid, Tiruvur, Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 12,453 km with 48 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 14,026 km with 65 buses in Telangana.

On the Khammam, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddygudem route and beyond, TSRTC will now operate across 9,140 km with 35 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 11,541 km with 58 buses in Telangana.

On the Hyderabad-Srisailam route, TSRTC will continue operations across 1,904 km with 62 buses in AP and APSRTC will not operate buses on this route in Telangana.

On the remaining routes such as Sathupally - Eluru (2 routes), Bhadrachalam and Kunta via Kallugudem, Sathupally-Vijayawada and others, TSRTC will operate across 8,159 km with 62 buses in AP, and APSRTC will operate across 3,408 km with 28 buses in Telangana.

All bus routes will not be functional immediately as the demand is lower due to the pandemic. The routes will be increased in accordance with the rise in demand in the coming months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC TSRTC Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp