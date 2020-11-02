Andhra Pradesh and Telangana agree to restore inter state bus services after seven months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After four rounds of negotiations in the last seven months, APSRTC and TSRTC, in a landmark decision, have finally agreed to restart inter state bus services with immediate effect from Monday evening.

As per the MoU, TSRTC will operate across 1,61,258 km in AP with 826 buses and APSRTC will operate across 1,60,999 km with 638 buses in Telangana.

On the Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 52,944 km with 273 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 52,524 km with 192 buses in Telangana.

On the Kurnool route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 43,456 km with 213 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 43,202 km with 146 buses in Telangana.

On Piduguralla/Guntur route via Wadapally, TSRTC will operate across 19,044 km with 67 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 20,238 km with 88 buses in Telangana.

On the Macherla route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 14,158 km with 66 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 16.060 km with 61 buses in Telangana.

On the Nuzvid, Tiruvur, Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 12,453 km with 48 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 14,026 km with 65 buses in Telangana.

On the Khammam, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddygudem route and beyond, TSRTC will now operate across 9,140 km with 35 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 11,541 km with 58 buses in Telangana.

On the Hyderabad-Srisailam route, TSRTC will continue operations across 1,904 km with 62 buses in AP and APSRTC will not operate buses on this route in Telangana.

On the remaining routes such as Sathupally - Eluru (2 routes), Bhadrachalam and Kunta via Kallugudem, Sathupally-Vijayawada and others, TSRTC will operate across 8,159 km with 62 buses in AP, and APSRTC will operate across 3,408 km with 28 buses in Telangana.

All bus routes will not be functional immediately as the demand is lower due to the pandemic. The routes will be increased in accordance with the rise in demand in the coming months.