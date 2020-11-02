STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-positive UG, PG students to lose a year

All six State universities have scheduled to conduct their final semester exams conventionally in most of the degree colleges, while some have adapted to conducting exams online. 

Published: 02nd November 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) final semester students from State universities, who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are not allowed to write their final or backlog exams, will lose this academic year, an official from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) told Express. 

The UG final semester exams have already started at State varsities, including Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad and other affiliated private and aided degree and PG colleges. Over three lakh students are set to appear for the exams. All six State universities have scheduled to conduct their final semester exams conventionally in most of the degree colleges, while some have adapted to conducting exams online. 

“UG and PG candidates from State universities who have missed the exam because they tested positive for Covid-19 will lose this academic year because the supplementary exams for these students will be organised with the next regular semester exams that will be held in January,” an official from TSCHE said. All candidates who could not write the exam will (after they clear the exam) be declared as having passed in ‘regular mode’ and will not be considered as a ‘compartmental pass’ for this year.

“There must be an alternative to save the academic year for these students. It’s not their fault that they are sick. The government should be considerate about them and organise supplementary exams,” said E Dattatreya, president of Osmania University Joint Action Committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSCHE Covid-positive Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp