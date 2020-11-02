Covid-positive UG, PG students to lose a year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) final semester students from State universities, who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are not allowed to write their final or backlog exams, will lose this academic year, an official from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) told Express.

The UG final semester exams have already started at State varsities, including Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad and other affiliated private and aided degree and PG colleges. Over three lakh students are set to appear for the exams. All six State universities have scheduled to conduct their final semester exams conventionally in most of the degree colleges, while some have adapted to conducting exams online.

“UG and PG candidates from State universities who have missed the exam because they tested positive for Covid-19 will lose this academic year because the supplementary exams for these students will be organised with the next regular semester exams that will be held in January,” an official from TSCHE said. All candidates who could not write the exam will (after they clear the exam) be declared as having passed in ‘regular mode’ and will not be considered as a ‘compartmental pass’ for this year.

“There must be an alternative to save the academic year for these students. It’s not their fault that they are sick. The government should be considerate about them and organise supplementary exams,” said E Dattatreya, president of Osmania University Joint Action Committee.