Government looks to ‘cloud’ as data centres age

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s aged data centres that support its digital infrastructure are unable to handle the level of computation of its various departments. This has made web pages really slow, making the overall experience bad for citizens. 

These data centres were established in 2011 and has not been upgraded since then. The Phase II expansion of the SDCs infrastructure was discontinued after the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Since then, the SDCs have been hosting a myriad of Telangana’s digital initiatives, and as of now, its capacity has reached a saturation point.

The State government has decided to adopt cloud storage facilities for supporting its e-governance and remote management of various departments. In that regard, it has come up with the Cloud First Policy, taking into cognisance the Central government’s Meghraj policy, which encourages States to take up cloud storage facilities.

Various projects that are facing troubles include the Stree Nidhi Project (Credit cooperative for SHGs), whose activity spikes every year in March and the SDC is having trouble taking the load. “The SDC is not able to allocate any additional computing power as it is deployed on a shared capacity and any reallocation of cores will affect the other applications deployed on the same cluster,” a document said.

For the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), the SDC is facing performance issues as the Oracle Exadata, on which the application is deployed, has reached maximum capacity. “The department has to either procure additional capacity or upgrade the database to a latest version and deploy on a separate rack. Both tasks are time consuming resulting in continuing performance issues for the end users,” the document added. 

Several other schemes of the government, including the Dharani portal, are in a fix due the slow SDCs.

