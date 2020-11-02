It’s time to teach TRS a lesson: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday urged the voters of Dubbaka to make Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao understand the need for social justice through the byelection result.

Criticising the TRS and BJP contestants, Uttam said: “The BJP contestant was a former TRS district president. It is sure that he would switch loyalties to TRS if he wins the election.”

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the time has come to teach the State government a lesson for trying to kill the Opposition in the Assembly.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that Harish Rao is trying to impose “Siddipet leadership” on Dubbaka people.