K Chandrasekhar Rao still lying about Central funds: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Continuing his attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday slammed the TRS supremo for lying that the Centre has not given Telangana any money till now and, at the same time, showing off the funds provided by the Centre as the State government’s funds.

He made this comment while taking part in a bike rally and public meeting, organised as part of the saffron party’s poll campaign for its candidate M Raghunandan Rao, at Chegunta in Dubbaka Assembly constituency.