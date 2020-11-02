STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man tries to immolate self at BJP HQ

The 25-year-old was protesting against the recent arrest of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Published: 02nd November 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers and police douse the flames as a 25-year-old man tries to immolate himself, in front of the BJP State headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man tried to immolate himself, in front of the BJP State headquarters in Hyderabad on Sunday, in protest against the recent arrest of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay by the Siddipet police.

However, his attempt was foiled immediately by the BJP cadre and police personnel who were present at the spot and noticed the man’s act. He was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for medical attention. The person has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Thammalarigudem of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district.

Soon after learning about the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited Srinivas in the hospital and instructed the doctors to provide better treatment. 

According to sources, the incident happened at around 12:30 pm on Sunday when Srinivas reached the State BJP office and set himself ablaze sloganeering “BJP Zindabad”. On seeing this, the party workers and police personnel immediately doused the flames.

Speaking to the media Srinivas said: 

“State BJP president Bandi Sanjay was arrested by the Siddipet police illegally. I was not there on that day. I am ready to do anything for Bandi Sanjay, Aravind, and BJP. I am ready to even sacrifice my life for them. KCR, I am warning you that you can’t do anything to my party.”

Bandi visits cadre

On learning about the incident, saffron party State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay rushed to the OGH, where Srinivas is undergoing treatment, after abruptly ending his Dubbaka byelection campaign. 

Speaking to the media from the hospital, Bandi appealed to the BJP workers to not take such extreme steps. He also urged them to keep the spirits high, and assured that the party will extend all necessary support and assistance to Srinivas. The MP mentioned that Srinivas suffered around 58 per cent burns.
Later in the day, Srinivas was shifted to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

