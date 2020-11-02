Special sanitation drive in Hyderabad from November 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE State government will launch a special sanitation drive in Greater Hyderabad limits between November 4 and 10, in the light of seasonal rains, the spurt observed in Covid-19 cases, and the likelihood of spread of infectious diseases.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the health and sanitation conditions in the GHMC, which was recently hit by floods. During the meeting, it was decided to clean up garbage points, remove construction and demolition waste, spray disinfectants and undertake anti-larval operations in all the localities.