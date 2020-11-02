STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State will buy cotton at reasonable prices to support farmers: Errabelli

Collector K Shashanka on Sunday said cotton would be procured if its moisture content was between eight and 12 per cent.

Published: 02nd November 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates a cotton procurement centre at Mylaram village in Warangal district on Sunday

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates a cotton procurement centre at Mylaram village in Warangal district on Sunday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a cotton purchasing centre of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)  at Bhagyalakshmi Cotton Mill in Mylaram village on Sunday.Errabelli said that due to the recent unseasonal rains, the cotton produce had turned black. “As a result, the farmers are finding it hard to sell their produce,” he said. 

He added that the CCI had set up 69 centres so far across erstwhile Warangal. “The State government is taking all measures to support cotton farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to provide reasonable prices so that farmers don’t incur losses,” he added. 

He further said the government was purchasing maize from farmers as there were no buyers in the market. 
Meanwhile, authorities have made all the arrangements to procure cotton produces from notified ginning mills and Jammikunta agriculture market in Karimnagar from Monday onwards. As per CCI, the government’s MSP is `5,825 per quintal.

Collector K Shashanka on Sunday said cotton would be procured if its moisture content was between eight and 12 per cent. For moisture content above 12 per cent, `58.25 would be deducted for every one per cent. For moisture content below eight per cent, CCI would provide `5,825 per quintal and `58.25 incentive on every quintal cotton, the Collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Errabelli Dayakar Rao cotton
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp