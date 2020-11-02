State will buy cotton at reasonable prices to support farmers: Errabelli

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/KARIMNAGAR: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated a cotton purchasing centre of the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) at Bhagyalakshmi Cotton Mill in Mylaram village on Sunday.Errabelli said that due to the recent unseasonal rains, the cotton produce had turned black. “As a result, the farmers are finding it hard to sell their produce,” he said.

He added that the CCI had set up 69 centres so far across erstwhile Warangal. “The State government is taking all measures to support cotton farmers. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to provide reasonable prices so that farmers don’t incur losses,” he added.

He further said the government was purchasing maize from farmers as there were no buyers in the market.

Meanwhile, authorities have made all the arrangements to procure cotton produces from notified ginning mills and Jammikunta agriculture market in Karimnagar from Monday onwards. As per CCI, the government’s MSP is `5,825 per quintal.

Collector K Shashanka on Sunday said cotton would be procured if its moisture content was between eight and 12 per cent. For moisture content above 12 per cent, `58.25 would be deducted for every one per cent. For moisture content below eight per cent, CCI would provide `5,825 per quintal and `58.25 incentive on every quintal cotton, the Collector said.