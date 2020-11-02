Telangana adds 922 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,348

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 922 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,40,970while sevenmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,348, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 256, followed by Rangareddy (56) and Sangareddy (44) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 1.

As many as 17,630 are under treatment and 25,643 samples were tested on November 1. Cumulatively, 43,49,309 samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1,16,854, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.12 per cent, while it was 91.6 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was14,717.