Telangana reports 1,416 new COVID-19 cases, 5 casualties 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,416 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 2,40,048 in the State. On a day when the State conducted just 41,675 tests, five more Covid deaths and 1,579 more recoveries were recorded.

The State has so far seen 1,341 Covid fatalities and 2,20,466 recoveries. There are 18,241 active cases in the State, of which 15,388 patients are under home or institutional quarantine.

Of the 1,416 new cases recorded on Saturday, 279 cases were recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits followed by Rangareddy (132), Medchal (112), Kothahudem (79), Nalgonda (82), Karimnagar (74) and Khammam (74) districts.

Narsampet MLA tests positive for Covid-19

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. He has been actively taking part in several State government activities in the constituency. The gunmen of the MLA had contracted the virus recently. On suggestion of doctors, the MLA isolated himself at home.