Temperatures dip across Telangana, Asifabad district records lowest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minimum temperatures dipped by 1-3 degree Celsius below normal across Telangana on Sunday. Ginnedari in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 17 degree Celsius at University of Hyderabad, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

According to the IMD weather data, Hyderabad recorded 17 degree Celsius (at Begumpet), which is 1.7 degree Celsius below normal, whereas Nalgonda recorded 19 degree Celsius, which is 3.2 degree Celsius below normal. In Hanmakonda and Bhadrachalam, the minimum temperatures were 19.5 degree Celsius and 19.8 degree Celsius respectively — 1.8 degree Celsius below normal.

As per the TSDPS forecast, minimum temperatures will remain between 17-20 degree Celsius at most places across the State. Also, dry weather is expected to prevail over the next two days. Thereafter, on Wednesday, light rain is expected in Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Mahabubabad districts.