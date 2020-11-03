STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Absentees, exonerated students pass Telangana Intermediate Public Exams

To clear the Intermediate Public Exams, students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. 

Published: 03rd November 2020 11:59 PM

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Around 1.47 lakh students were passed with grace marks as Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), keeping COVID-19 in mind, has decided to award grace pass marks to second-year students who were absent in the intermediate exams. 

As many as, 27,251 students who could not appear in exams, will be benefitted by the decision. Additional 338 students who got exonerated due to malpractices this year, are also being awarded grace pass marks. 

Grace pass marks are for this academic year only, the board said in a release. 

"Government of Telangana issued orders GO No.205, dated 03.11.2020 by extending the benefit of Grace Pass Marks to those Intermediate Second Year Students who paid the Examination fee for IPE March 2020 and were absent due to various reasons, and this students who were exonerated by the Malpractice Scrutiny Committee. These students shall be declared 'Pass' as 'Compartmental It shall be a one-time measure only," the board said in a press release on Tuesday. 

Earlier this year, around 1.47 lakh students were passed with grace marks as Intermediate-Advanced Supplementary got cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

This year, a total of the total 3,74,492 second-year students appeared for exams and around 69.61 per cent had cleared it. Whereas for vocational courses, 37,139 candidates attended exams of which 61.28 per cent have passed. 

Intermediate first-year students will still have to write the Advanced Supplementary Exams to get passed or to improve upon the previously attempted papers.

