Telangana Congress to hold campaign against Farm Acts from Tuesday

By Express News Service

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will take up a signature campaign, for a week from Tuesday, against the Farmers Acts. All the top-rung Congress leaders including AICC Telangana in-charge Manickram Tagore and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy will participate in the campaign.

Manickram Tagore will participate in the campaign in Mahabubnagar district and senior leaders Uttam Kumar, Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda district.

In a statement, the TPCC said despite the fact that agriculture comes under State government, mere condemnation of the Acts by the Chief Minister was not enough as he doesn't want to pass a resolution in Assembly. The farmers in the State are facing huge losses due to the recent heavy rains and lack of remunerative price, leaders said.

Disputing Chief Minister's claims that Centre would not allow an increase in MSP, the Congress leaders questioned when Congress-led States could pass resolutions against Centre’s rules, then why cannot Telangana?