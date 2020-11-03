STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC reserves order on petition challenging RBI circular on fraud accounts

The circular was brought in with an express purpose to discourage fraudsters who dupe various banks by raising loans above Rs 50 crore.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday reserved its judgment in batch petitions filed by Rajesh Agarwal of BS Company and other borrowers challenging the Reserve Bank of India’s master circular asking all the banks to declare suspicious bank accounts as fraud accounts.

The BS company's managing director also challenged the action of the State Bank of India in declaring his bank account as a fraud account. On an earlier occasion, the bench, in its interim order, directed the authorities concerned not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners until further orders.

During the course of hearing before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, RBI counsel B Nalin Kumar contended that the RBI master circular was issued for the purpose of tackling the ongoing loan frauds and also to alert the member banks. 

The RBI's objective is to alert the investigating agencies and prevent frauds. The circular was brought in with an express purpose to discourage fraudsters who dupe various banks by raising loans above Rs 50 crore. 

There is no need to issue any notices to those who dupe the banks. An account will be declared as a fraud account only after examining the reports of lenders and the principles of natural justice will not be applicable to such fraudsters, he argued. 

Intervening, the bench asked the RBI counsel whether the impugned circular deprives the borrowers of an opportunity of hearing under the principles of natural justice. In reply, Nalin Kumar said that the persons who defrauded the banks in an unnatural way, need not be given any opportunity under the principles of natural justice. 

Earlier, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajesh Agarwal, questioned the validity of the RBI circular. Declaring a bank account as fraud without giving an opportunity of any hearing is against the principles of natural justice, he argued. Concluding the arguments, the bench reserved its order in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Company Telangana High Court RBI SBI
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp