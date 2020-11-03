STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana tipplers guzzled Rs 2,000 crore worth liquor during Dasara

According to sources, a lot of liquor found its way into Andhra Pradesh during Dasara and hence the abnormal hike in sales.

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  This might come as a shock to many. The tipplers in Telangana have guzzled Rs 2,115 crore worth liquor during the recent Dasara celebrations. The increase in consumption is quite significant as they consumed only Rs 1,663 crore worth liquor in October last year.This time around, the liquor flowed out of around 2,000 shops in the State.

An official of Telangana State Beverage Corporation Limited (TSBCL), who did not want his name to be quoted, said: "The wine shops lifted more stocks than last year, probably because districts were not affected that much by Coronavirus. The consumption of beer was less as winter began setting in. But consumption of whiskey was quite high."

"Each day, the government generates about Rs 70 crore to Rs 100 crore from the sale of liquor. But this Dasara, revenue shot up to Rs 200 crore per day," the official said. 

Telangana liquor finds its way into Andhra Pradesh during Dasara

In Khammam district, for instance, the sale peaked to record level compared to last year. The government generated an income of Rs 174 crore this October as against Rs 95.3 crore made around the same time last year in 2019, an increase of around 82.54 per cent. 

Excise Superintendent D Narasimha Reddy said: "Usually, liquor sales are high during Dasara. But not this much. The increased sales came as a pleasant surprise to us." Whiskey sales also shot up in shops in Andhra-Telangana border villages.

According to sources, a lot of liquor found its way into Andhra Pradesh during Dasara and hence the abnormal hike in sales. In northern Telangana districts of Nizamabad and Kamareddy, in October last year, the sale was Rs 82.4 crore but in the same month this year, it shot up to Rs 127.03 crore, helping State earn more revenues in the festive season. 

