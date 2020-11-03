STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's unemployment rate improves, lower than national average

Earlier, CMIE in their 'monthly time series' had given Telangana's unemployment rate as 34.8 per cent for May, but now it is given at 14.7 per cent for the same month.

Published: 03rd November 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's unemployment rate has been coming down since the lockdown was lifted. This fact is corroborated yet again in the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy’s (CMIE) latest figures for the month of October where it puts the State's unemployment at 2.9 per cent. 

The rate of unemployment has been increasing since June, before it peaked in May as a result of the ongoing pandemic and the subsequent different stages of lockdown. In July, Telangana's unemployment rate was at 5.4 per cent. In August it was at 5.8 per cent, in September it was at 3.3 per cent.

However, it is important to note there is now a major difference in the figures that CMIE had earlier given for the month of May, June, and so on for Telangana. Earlier, CMIE in their 'monthly time series' had given Telangana's unemployment rate as 34.8 per cent for May, but now it is given at 14.7 per cent for the same month. Similarly, there are stark difference in percentages that CMIE had earlier given for Telangana, and what it now projects on its website. 

Meanwhile, only three States, as of now have a better rate than Telangana. Karnataka has the best unemployment rate in the country at 1.6 per cent for October. Odisha and Tamil Nadu are at 2.2 per cent.  In fact, Telangana’s unemployment rate is far better than the all-India average which stood at 7 per cent. It increased from 6.7 per cent in September.

Unemployment rates of many States have worsened in the last month. For instance, neighbouring AP was at 6.4 per cent in September and it deteriorated to 6.6 per cent in October. Assam, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and other States saw a similar trend.

However, economists are sounding a word of caution and urging the government to continue with its inducing policies as the effect of the ongoing pandemic and economic downturn will continue to assert its presence in the months to come. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Telangana jobs Telangana unemployment
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp