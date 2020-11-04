STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay says huge turnout signals massive BJP win

Accuses CM of not keeping his promise of a Rs 100 cr package in Huzurnagar constituency.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After voting concluded in Dubbaka Assembly segment, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay expressed confidence about BJP winning the byelection. He said that increase in poll percentage would favour their party candidate, M Raghunandan Rao.

Expressing pleasure at the turnout, he said, “The enthusiasm by voters shows that the people are determined to end the TRS regime. Dubbaka voters have recognised that BJP is the only alternative to the ruling party.”

Stating that BJP cadre went to the hotel where a scuffle broke out on Monday night before the poll day, he said, “Who will recognise the MLA who wore a T-shirt? If someone has done something wrong, there should be action against wrongdoers irrespective of parties, but what happened and how it projected was different.” Bandi said that while the TRS leader was distributing cash and cheques from a hotel, it was making false allegations against BJP. “TRS leaders are experts in distributing money to entice voters,” he said.

Earlier in the day, coming down heavily on the TRS, Bandi said TRS has a “Tukde gang” whose job is to spread lies and half-truths. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised Huzurngar constituency of Rs 100 crore package during the byelection. But this promise was now conveniently forgotten. Talking about the flood relief compensation, he said, “The TRS government is trying to please AIMIM by giving Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh in the Old City as against Rs 10,000 in other parts of the city. TRS will benefit if AIMIM wins more seats in the GHMC elections.”

‘End of TRS rule in State’
Expressing pleasure at the turnout, he said, “The enthusiasm by voters shows that they are determined to end TRS regime. They know that BJP is the only alternative to TRS,” Bandi said

