STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CCI chief assures Agriculture Minister of buying all cotton produce, MSP for ryots

Later, Niranjan Reddy called on National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala and discussed various issues related to the State.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy greets Cotton Corporation of India Chairman Pradeep Kumar Agarwal in Mumbai on Tuesday

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy greets Cotton Corporation of India Chairman Pradeep Kumar Agarwal in Mumbai on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman Pradeep Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday assured Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy that the CCI would purchase the entire cotton produced in Telangana by paying Minimum Support Price (MSP) of `5,825 per quintal. The CCI Chairman gave the assurance when the Minister met him in Mumbai during his four-day visit to Maharastra. During the meeting, Niranjan Reddy requested the CCI Chairman to relax the norms, especially regarding the moisture content, while purchasing the cotton. 

Considering that recent heavy rains have resulted in increase in moisture content, the Minister requested the CCI to also purchase cotton with more than 12 per cent moisture content. “In 2019-20, out of 49.56 lakh bales of cotton stored in godowns across the State, the CCI lifted only 9.28 lakh bales. Cotton needs to be removed from these godowns  to create enough space to store new cotton stocks purchased this year,” the Minister said. 

Cotton research centre

Stating that Telangana accounted for 40 per cent of total cotton purchased by the CCI last year, the Minister requested the CCI Chairman to set up a cotton research centre in Adilabad and also to bring all activities of the cotton crop under the Ministry of Textiles. Later, Niranjan Reddy called on National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Chairman Govinda Rajulu Chintala and discussed various issues related to the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cotton Cotton Corporation of India
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp