Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviews progress of Haritha Haram at OU

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, visited the OU campus and reviewed Haritha Haram (HH) implementation on the campus. He visited various places across the university and expressed his happiness over the massive plantation drive, including Miyawaki, undertaken on the campus. Later, they planted saplings at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence and directed the university officials to ensure proper maintenance of the saplings.