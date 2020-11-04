Fire breaks out in parked train bogie, no casualties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fire broke out in one of the bogies of a passenger train parked at Medchal railway station located on the city outskirts. The train has been parked at the station since lockdown was imposed in March this year. While Railway police registered a case and started investigation, the South Central Railway released a statement stating that the cause of fire is being ascertained.

Ten coaches were parked on platform No 4 in the railway station. Around 1.15 pm, fire broke out in one of the coaches. Alerted by railway staff, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot. As soon as the fire broke out, the railway staff took immediate preventive measures like isolation of the rest of the coaches, disconnecting the overhead electrical supply.

Sarangapani, DSP Railways, Secunderabad said a case has been registered and Clues teams also visited the scene to collect samples for forensic analysis. As there was no public movement in the area, nobody was injured.