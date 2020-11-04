Life Sciences contribute heavily to TS’ economy 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Life Sciences sector played a key role in increasing its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from $88.2 bn in 2016 to $136.28 bn in 2020, said the newly-released Telangana Life Sciences: Vision 2030 report.

The sector contributed around $13 billion dollars to the State’s GSDP in 2020. Its share in the $126-bn GSDP in 2019 was $11 bn. While in 2018, its contribution was $9 bn of the total $117 bn, in 2017, it was $9 bn of the total $98 bn.

Apart from that, exports in this sector constitutes 60 per cent of the State’s total merchandise exports, which is the highest. Exports in metal, electrical and allied sectors came second with 12 per cent, the report said.

When the figures are looked at nationally, Telangana accounted for $12.8 bn or nearly 30 per cent of the total revenue generated in the country in this particular sector in 2020.

“Even under an export lens, Telangana is amongst the biggest contributors to pharma exports from India,” the report said.

Mammoth share

