Puvvada inaugurates 2BHK houses in Khammam

District Collector RV Karnan appealed to the people to co-operate with the administration and register their properties on Dharani portal.

Published: 04th November 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Photo | Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Twitter)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Construction of 2BHK houses under the State government’s housing scheme for the poor, which is a dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is progressing at a brisk pace in Khammam, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. 

While inaugurating 2BHK houses in Manchukonda village of Raghunathapalem mandal on Tuesday, the Minister said that the State government had spent `1.51 crore on construction of 30 double bedroom houses in the village.    

Stating that since formation of separate State, the TRS government has been spending `10 lakh on each of the double bedroom houses allotted to the poor people, he said: “In Khammam constituency alone, nearly 2,400 2BHK houses were constructed. In Tekulapally village, 1,248 houses were constructed in 56 blocks. They will be ready for inauguration in a couple of days.”

Highlighting the development works being carried out in the area, the Minister said: “Raghunadhapalem is being turned into a model mandal. The government has allotted special funds for the development of mandal, especially for laying new roads and for setting up of central lighting system. Several new offices are also coming up in the mandal. The government has already allotted `50 lakh for construction of Tahsildar’s office, `50 lakh for a new police station building and `1 crore for a cold storage and six Rythu Vedhikas.”

District Collector RV Karnan appealed to the people to co-operate with the administration and register their properties on Dharani portal. Earlier, Minister Puvvada inspected the Dharani registration at Tahsildar’s office in Raghunadhapalem.

