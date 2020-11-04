Special courts mooted for MPs, MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of rationalisation of courts pursuant to the Supreme Court order with regard to pending cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in various States, the TS High Court proposed designation of two more special courts keeping in view the number of pending cases. At present, there is one special court at Hyderabad for 10 districts.

In all, there are 118 cases pending before one Special court at Hyderabad and 25 cases before the CBI court and other special courts for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, amicus curiae, sought direction to all State governments to appoint an officer not below the rank of DSP as nodal prosecution officer, who shall be responsible to ensure production of accused persons before the respective courts and the execution of NBWs.