TRS to field Palla Rajeshwar once again

MULUGU/ BHUPALPALLY: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said on Tuesday that the pink party high command has decided to field Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency once again. She made this statement while addressing party cadre during poll preparatory meetings here. The decision was taken by the pink party leadership as Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s current term as an MLC is scheduled to end in March, 2021. She urged party activists to promote the developmental works of the State government as part of the poll campaign.
