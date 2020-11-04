TSEC to announce GHMC poll schedule after November 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) would be announcing the schedule of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls soon after the publication of final electoral rolls on November 13. TSEC Commissioner C Partha Sarathi revealed this during a training programme for Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) organised on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The TSEC has already started the process for conducting the GHMC polls. The draft voters list will be issued on November 7. While the objections to the list will be received between November 8 and 11, the final list of voters will be published on November 13. After the publication final voter list, the election notification will be issued.”

Speaking specifically about the role of ROs, he said: “The role of ROs in the conduct of polls is very important. They should work with transparency, should be neutral and should be aware of all rules and regulations relating to elections.”

“From nominations to declaring of results, implementation of model code of conduct, keeping a tab on election expenditure by contesting candidates and their affidavits, all responsibilities lie with the Returning Officers,” he added. While stating that there will be 150 counting centres and arrangements made for video recording and webcasting of polling process, he said that the ROs should ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government, including use of face masks by voters and social distancing, were strictly implemented.