STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Buddhavanam to add lustre to Telangana tourism

Being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 65 cr,the project will be thrown open to public soon.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the Buddhavanam project at Nagarjuna Sagar

An aerial view of the Buddhavanam project at Nagarjuna Sagar

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prestigious Buddhavanam project at Nagarjuna Sagar, which has been beautifully themed, crafted, and arranged to showcase a glimpse of the glorious, yet humble, life of Gautam Buddha, is all set to be thrown open to the public. According to Mallepally Laxmaiah, the special officer of the project, Phase-I works at Buddhavanam, which is being developed at an estimated cost of `65 crore and spread across 274 acres, have been completed. He said: “The project is huge, as a result of which we divided the works into multiple phases. As of now, the Phase-I works have been completed and the project is likely to get inaugurated and thrown open to the public soon.”

Mentioning that the long-pending project aims to bring foreign tourists into the State, Laxmaiah said: “This is the country’s biggest Buddhist circuit, which also houses Asia’s biggest dome consisting of a stupa. The site is not just going to be a major national tourist destination, but also an excellent International tourist attraction, especially for those from Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and other South-East Asian countries.” Meanwhile, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud reviewed the ongoing works here on Wednesday. Speaking to Express, Manohar, the Managing Director of TSTDC, said: “In the coming days the Tourism Minister is likely to visit the site a couple of times more and review the status of the works himself.”

2.A sculpture of Gautam Buddha
3.The 70-feet tall Maha Stupa at the project site 
4.Carvings depicting various episodes in the life of Gautam Buddha

When Express enquired why the project took so long to get completed, Laxmaiah attributed the delay to the intricateness of the project and said that it required very fine craftsmen. Meanwhile, he mentioned that the Covid outbreak and the subsequent lockdown had no role in the delay. He also noted that the age-old project was brought back to life after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the site in 2015.

Multiple attractions

The project has multiple attraction points, including Buddha Chaithravanam, Jathaka Chakra Park, Dhyana Vanam Park, Maha Stupa, Buddhist Museum, and Lower Krishna Valley Park. While the Jataka Park showcases selected tales of Buddha, the intricate carvings on the walls of the Maha Stupa will be a breathtaking view. It also houses the Acharya Nagarjuna International Higher Buddhist Learning Centre

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buddhavanam Nagarjuna Sagar Telangana tourism
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp