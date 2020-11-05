Errabelli seeks funds for Bhagiratha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat lauded the Telangana government for providing drinking water to over 98 per cent households in the State, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao sought Central funds for Mission Bhagiratha. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Minister said that the Centre had copied Telangana’s Mission Bhagiratha and implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission on a national level.

The Telangana government had in fact provided safe drinking water well ahead of the Central government’s deadline of 2024. Despite this, the Centre had not given any funds to TS, Errabelli alleged. But it released crores of rupees to Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, reflected its partisan attitude, the Minister opined. Errabelli recalled that the State government had sought funds for Mission Bhagiratha several times to no avail.

Niti Aayog too recommended that the Centre give Rs 19,000 crore for the project. The annual maintenance cost of Mission Bhagiratha was Rs 2,110 crore. He said that Mission Bhagiratha had been taken at an estimated cost of Rs 46,123 crore. Eighty per cent of funds were met through loans from Hudco and other nationalised banks. “We have spent Rs 33,400 crore so far on Mission Bhagiratha.

The overall project may cost Rs 38,000 crore. Against the estimated cost, there is a possibility of saving Rs 8,000 crore on the project,” Dayakar Rao said. The Minister said that so far piped water was being supplied 23,787 habitations. Efforts were on to provide water to another 188 habitations, he said. Of the 18,175 water tanks, 18,076 were completed and the construction of remaining 99 tanks would be completed by November 30. Not just rural households, but 124 municipalities and corporations too were getting Mission Bhagiratha water, the Minister elaborated.