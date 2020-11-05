Govt to take action against Trident Sugar

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the State government has decided to take action against the Trident Sugar Industries, Zaheerabad, under the Revenue Recovery Act to recover the money they owe to scores of sugarcane farmers. According to the Minister, the factory owes around Rs 12.70 crore to as many as 1,400 sugarcane farmers. During a special meeting here, he pointed out that besides non-payment of wages to its employees, the firm has been struggling to pay bills to farmers after purchase of sugarcane, as a result of which the authorities have found that the company is not in a position to take up crushing this year. He also directed the district authorities to make alternative arrangements for sugarcane crushing this year.
