IMS scam: ED grills Nayani’s personal secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday questioned the personal secretary of former home minister late Nayani Narsimha Reddy in connection with irregularities in purchase of medicines by the Insurance Medicine Services (IMS).

Narsimha Reddy had died recently due to ill -health. Days after his death, the ED grilled the former minister’s personal secretary Mukund Reddy, stating that he allegedly obtained information related to purchase of medicines from pharma companies located at different places in the State.

The ED officials are understood to have collected details of the former minister’s recommendations to pharma companies for supplying medicine to ESIs without following the tender process. It was also reported that Mukund Reddy stated that he was not aware about the dealings.

Earlier, ACB officials had registered cases in connection with the IMS scam and arrested the former IMS director and other officials, including the owners and staff of the pharma companies. The companies had inflated the price of medicines and sold them for a profit. Even though the ACB investigation is still going on, ED officials took up the case as crore of rupees changed hands during the scam.