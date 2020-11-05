Maharashtra lauds Telangana agri schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers from Maharashtra lauded the pro-farmer schemes taken up by the Telangana government. Several ministers from Maharashtra interested in taking up oil palm cultivation have even decided to visit the oil palm fields in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts soon.

They informed the same to Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, who is currently on a Maharashtra tour. Interacting with Niranjan Reddy, the ministers said that though TS was a new State, the farming methods adopted by the government were innovative.

They also appreciated schemes such as Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, regulated crop practice, and round-the-clock free power supply to farmers. Niranjan Reddy felt that there was a need to expand the horticultural crop acerage in Telangana, and said that the State needs to take a cue from Maharashtra, which has been successfully cultivating cotton, soybean, mango, grapes and flowers.