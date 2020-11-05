Rains knocked out 850 mobile towers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heavy rains which lashed the State on October 13 and 14 caused damage to over 850 mobile towers in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medak, according to data from a private company that maintains mobile towers for many networks in the two Telugu States. According to Indus Towers - which maintains telecom towers across many States in the country - over 140 field staff engineers and technicians had to be called in to restore and maintain connectivity in the three districts, despite on-ground challenges such as restricted road connectivity due to water logging and other logistical constraints. The company said that in the two days, network availability dropped to 98.5 per cent from the maintained optimum level of 99.99 per cent - which was restored to normalcy in 48 hours.