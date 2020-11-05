STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resumption of non-agricultural land registrations may be delayed

A Registration & Stamps Dept official, however, said that they have been working to resume the activity as early as possible.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:42 AM

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the High Court directing the State government to stop collecting data of non-agricultural properties, the registrations for the same — which stopped on September 8 — are likely to be delayed further. After bringing amendments in the Revenue, Stamps and Registration Acts, the government had started enrolling details of non-agricultural properties in the Telangana State Non-Agricul ture Property Book (TSNPB) App, which would then be updated in the Dharani portal.

As the records of all nonagricultural properties were not fully updated in the portal, complexities would arise if the registrations were resumed. While commissioning registrations of agricultural properties, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that the government needed another 20 days to start the registration of non-agricultural properties in the Dharani portal.

However, with the latest developments it seems that the process will be extended further. More than agricultural properties, it is non-agricultural properties that bring revenue to the State exchequer as investors mainly look upon open plots.

Since the registration procedure was abruptly stopped by the government, the sale of properties such as open plots and office spaces have been completely stalled for nearly two months now. “As per the sale agreement, I have to pay the rest of the amount for the land and get the documents registered by October. But as the registrations were closed, I couldn’t complete the procedure.

Now, the seller is asking me to pay more or cancel the deal,” said P Mahesh, a resident of Choutuppal who has been wai t ing to get his plot registered. An official with the Registration and Stamps Department said that they have been working to resume the registrations as early as possible. He added that there was no clarity about resumption of registration of non-agricultural properties.

