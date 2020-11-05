STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court to hear pending petitions in Agri Gold case on November 9

Of the total depositors, about 11.57 lakh (62 percent) belong to AP, 1.66 lakh to Telangana and the remaining to Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra,

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday decided to hear on November 9 the pending batch petitions filed by Telangana Agri Gold Depositors and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the monies to over 32 lakh depositors spread across several States, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Of the total depositors, about 11.57 lakh (62 percent) belong to AP, 1.66 lakh to Telangana and the remaining to Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar. The total amount due to be paid to the depositors stands at RS 6,380 crore.

The bench comprising Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Challa Kodanda Ram took this decision when AP Advocate General S Sriram and petitioner’s counsel K Sravan Kumar made a mention, with a plea for early hearing of the case. AG Sriram told the court that the AP government has decided to pay monies to the victims who have deposited less than RS 20,000 of Agri Gold scam on humanitarian grounds

RTE Act issue: HC directs TS to file detailed counter

Not satisfied with the report submitted by the State government on RTE Act issue, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State to file a detailed counter affidavit regarding implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 by providing 25 per cent free seats to children of weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in all private schools from 2020-21 academic year onwards. The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in batch petitions filed seeking implementation of the RTE Act in Telangana.

The petitioners pointed out that about 16 States and UTs have been implementing the scheme but Telangana is not implementing the same. Special Counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar told the court that the implementation of GO 44, issued by the erstwhile AP government in 2010, was stayed by the high court in a petition filed by Nalanda school. Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao submitted that the RTE Act implementation would be possible if the State government provides necessary information to the Centre.

Telangana High Court
