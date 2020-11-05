STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees spike with 1,637 Covid cases

Telangana saw a post-festive surge in Covid cases as 1,637 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Published: 05th November 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/B’LURU/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana saw a post-festive surge in Covid cases as 1,637 cases were reported on Wednesday. For the first time in nearly three months, GHMC limits too saw a surge in the week-on-week case count. GHMC saw 292 cases on Tuesday (with a seven-day count of 1,775 cases) followed by Rangareddy (136) and Medchal Malkajgiri (129). The State’s tally stands at 2,41,143. With 1,273 being discharged on Tuesday, the total recoveries stood at 2,24,686 and active cases at 18,100. Meanwhile, six deaths reported on Tuesday took the toll to 1,357.

Kerala reports 8,516 cases

Kerala on Wednesday reported 8,516 new Covid cases, taking the active cases to 84,995. There were 8,206 patients who were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 3,72,951. Meanwhile, 28 deaths took the toll to 1,587.

3.3K cases in K’taka

With 3,377 fresh coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, Karnataka’s Covid tally and toll reached 8,35,773 and 11,281 respectively on Wednesday. The tally comprise 7,88,780 discharges cumulatively including 8,045 on Wednesday and 35,693 total active cases.

AP records 2,477 cases

The total Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,33,208 with the addition of 2,477 on Wednesday. On the other hand, 2,701 patients recovered from the disease taking the total recoveries to 8.05 lakh and active cases to 21,438. Meanwhile, 10 deaths took the toll to 6,744.

TN tally rises to 7.34 L

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 2,487 fresh cases, taking the tally to 7.34 lakh and the toll rose to 11,244 with 30 more fatalities.

