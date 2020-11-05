STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSPCB to fine Penna Cements, CCI

The TSPCB informed this to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, where a case was being heard on air pollution problem in Tandur.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will impose a penalty in the form of Environmental Compensation on Penna Cements and Cement Corporation of India (CCI) as their cement manufacturing units in Tandur were found violating pollution emission norms.

The TSPCB informed this to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, where a case was being heard on air pollution problem in Tandur. However, according to the report which the PCB submitted to NGT, many directions issued by the NGT (Principal Bench), New Delhi, where the case was heard earlier, have not been implemented by the TS government.

This includes the direction of speeding up the building of a bypass road so that the heavy vehicles can pass through this road and not through the town. The NGT then directed the TSPCB and the Vikarabad District Collector to another comprehensive report by December 3.

