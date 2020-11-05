STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSRTC earns Rs 33 lakh in two days

The buses covered a stretch of 1,07,000 kms and earned a revenue of Rs 33 lakh. 

Published: 05th November 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC Buses

TSRTC Buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the resumption of inter-state bus services on Monday, 228 buses operated to Andhra Pradesh within the last 48 hours. The buses covered a stretch of 1,07,000 kms and earned a revenue of Rs 33 lakh. 

After four rounds of negotiations in the last seven months, the APSRTC and TSRTC — in a landmark decision — finally agreed to restart inter-state bus services from Tuesday evening. As per the MoU, TSRTC will operate 1,61,258 kms in Andhra Pradesh with 826 buses, and the APSRTC will operate 1,60,999 kms with 638 buses in Telangana. 

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that no changes have been made in terms of ticket rates. “All the buses on all routes will not be functional just yet. Due to the pandemic we have noticed a decrease in footfall, and the number of buses will be increased in a phased manner,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC APSRTC
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp