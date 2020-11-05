TSRTC earns Rs 33 lakh in two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the resumption of inter-state bus services on Monday, 228 buses operated to Andhra Pradesh within the last 48 hours. The buses covered a stretch of 1,07,000 kms and earned a revenue of Rs 33 lakh.

After four rounds of negotiations in the last seven months, the APSRTC and TSRTC — in a landmark decision — finally agreed to restart inter-state bus services from Tuesday evening. As per the MoU, TSRTC will operate 1,61,258 kms in Andhra Pradesh with 826 buses, and the APSRTC will operate 1,60,999 kms with 638 buses in Telangana.

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that no changes have been made in terms of ticket rates. “All the buses on all routes will not be functional just yet. Due to the pandemic we have noticed a decrease in footfall, and the number of buses will be increased in a phased manner,” he said.