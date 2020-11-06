Clear dues by November 18: Telangana minister T Harish Rao to Trident Sugar

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A day after he directed the district authorities to initiate action against the management of Trident Sugar Industries, Zaheerabad, to recover the money they owe to sugarcane farmers, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the government has decided to give the firm a few more days to clear the dues.

During a meeting organised with the representatives of the company management, in Hyderabad, the Minister directed the firm to pay the arrears of around `12.70 crore to the 1,400 sugarcane ryots by November 18.

Speaking on the occasion, he warned the company management of stringent action, under the Revenue Recovery Act, if they fail to meet the deadline. "The TRS government has always been providing a favourable atmosphere to industries. However, it will not allow any firm to harass or cheat the farmers,"Harish said.

Meanwhile, the Minister asked the company management to prepare short- and long-term policies for smooth and efficient running of the firm. He also informed the Trident Sugar Industries that the State government is ready to help the company if it requires any assistance.