STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

The bench, which has been extending its interim orders from time to time, had earlier extended all orders till November 6.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Court slams road through lake area in Warangal Rural

Taking a serious view of the alleged construction of a flyover or road in Shikam land of Katta Mallanna lake in Warangal Rural district, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the District Collector concerned to ensure that no construction takes place in the subject lake until further orders of the court. 

“How did the government propose to construct a road through the tank bed area?” the bench questioned, and directed the State to file its counter affidavit. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing the PIL challenging the construction of the road, which is part of 200-feet Ring Road in Warangal, in deviation of the sanctioned Warangal Master Plan, 1971. The lake is situated in Geesukonda mandal.

The petitioners’ counsel NS Arjun Kumar urged the court to declare the decision concerned as illegal. 
After hearing the case, the bench said contents of the counter affidavit filed by Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) were unclear. The bench passed an interim order and posted the matter to Dec 3 for further hearing.

ECI to inform HC today on extension of enrolment date

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State chief electoral office to inform by Friday whether the date for including names in electoral rolls for Graduates’ constituencies in Telangana can be extended. 

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order in the petition filed by advocate TV Ramesh seeking to extend the date up to Dec 7. The petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar said the State chief electoral officer had concluded the preparation of electoral rolls by November 6, which would deprive many voters from enrolling their names.

Counsel for ECI Avinash Desai told the court that the time schedule prescribed is a statutory one. He sought time to get instructions from the authorities concerned on the issue.After hearing the case, the bench said the present circumstances arising from Covid-19 pandemic, torrential rains, etc. had affected the State, which the ECI should consider.

Interim orders further extended until Nov 30

TAKING suo moto cognizance of the prevailing circumstances in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the full bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday issued orders to extend interim orders passed earlier by the High Court and which were subsisting as on March 20, 2020, till November 30 this year. The bench, which has been extending its interim orders from time to time, had earlier extended all orders till November 6.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order in a suo moto petition for extension of interim orders and abeyance of execution orders. The bench directed the registry to list this case on November 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp