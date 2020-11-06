Over 2,600 registrations done on Dharani so far: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 2,622 registrations have been completed on the Dharani portal and Rs 7.77 crore has been paid, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated on Thursday. The website has had 5.84 lakh views as of Thursday. A total of 5,971 slot bookings were carried out while 6,239 members have made payments via the portal.

The Chief Secretary, on Thursday, visited the Dharani control room set up at the BRKR Bhavan, where a 100-member team was working to address the technical issues affecting the portal. The Chief Secretary, along with IG (Stamps and Registrations) V Seshadri and other officials, personally monitored the functioning of the portal. Somesh Kumar said that system had been stabilised.

Earlier, Kumar held a teleconference with District Collectors and directed them to ensure that Dharani portal was used effectively in a transparent and simple manner.

He also emphasised that there should be no scope for mistakes by anybody, and serious action would be initiated if anybody was found negligent. The CS said that the District Collectors should ensure that all the slots booked were completed on the same day without fail.