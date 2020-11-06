Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar warns of retaliation for Dubbaka police action

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday warned K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government of consequences if it did not stop the reign of repression unleashed against the BJP workers in Dubbaka Assembly constituency, though the byelection is over.

In a statement here, the BJP leader said KCR, jittery over the prospect of losing the election, was using the police force to intimidate the BJP workers.

He demanded immediate release of BJP workers arrested so far and described the arrests as KCR’s attempt to wreak political vendetta. He said if the Chief Minister does not mend his ways, the consequences that follow would be beyond his imagination.