Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore protests farm laws
Published: 06th November 2020 08:36 AM | Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:36 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore on Thursday took part in a signature collection campaign the party has taken up in Chevella, opposing the farm laws which the NDA government had enacted.
Tagore came down heavily on K Chandrasekhar Rao for perpetuating a family rule in the state and said corruption had become the hallmark of the government.