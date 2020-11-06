Telangana: Five IPS officers get postings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five IPS officers were transferred and given postings at different places by the government on Thursday. Dr P Shabarish (2017 batch) was posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manuguru. Ghouse Alam (2017 batch IPS officer) was posted as ASP of Eturunagaram inf Bhupalpally.

Sharat Chandra Pawar of 2016 batch was transferred and posted as Addl DCP (Operations), Ramagundam. Dr Vineeth G (2017 batch) was posted as ASP )Bhadrachalam_. M Rajesh (2015 batch) was transferred and posted as ASP (Adilabad).