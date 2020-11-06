Telangana man gets 10 years in jail for smuggling Alprazolam tablets

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad I Additional District and Sessions Court judge Gautham Prasad, on Thursday, sentenced a person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, in a case registered against him back in January, 2019, for illegally transporting Alprazolam tablets.

If the accused, T Raju Goud, fails to pay the fine of Rs 1 lakh, another one year will be added to his term of imprisonment, the court said. Meanwhile, another accused, G Bala Murali Krishna Goud, was acquitted by the court.

The incident happened early last year, when a team of senior officials of the Central Revenue Intelligence Department intercepted a car on the National Highway 44, near Dahaba Hotel in Kamareddy district, and seized 40 kg of Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 2.40 crore, which was being illegally transported.

The two accused persons were detained and presented before the court on January 3, 2019. After investigation, the officials submitted a chargesheet and seized evidence materials before the court. After several hearings and recording the statements of eight witnesses, in a course of over one year, the court approved the charges against Raju and sent him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.