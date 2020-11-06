STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Secretariat works to be split into six projects, will begin this month

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group will depute 12 field engineers, six project engineers and a manager and the project's architect, Oscar and Ponni, will deploy six supervising teams.

An artist’s impression of the new Secretariat building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to split the new Secretariat building complex work into six projects. This means, six working teams would be constituted to execute six projects and the construction of the Secretariat should be completed in 12 months. 

Chairing a review meeting, Prashanth Reddy directed the officials and the contracting agency, Shapoorji Pallonji, to prepare a work chart so that the tasks can begin on an auspicious day this month. While Prashanth Reddy will take stock of the progress every week, 12 junior engineers, three DEs, an EE and an SE of the Roads and Buildings Department will supervise the works.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group will depute 12 field engineers, six project engineers and a manager. The project's architect, Oscar and Ponni, will deploy six supervising teams, the Minister said. He told the agency and officials of the Roads and Buildings Department to work in tandem in order to execute the project as per the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The department’s Engineer-in-Chief, Ganapathi Reddy attended the meeting.

