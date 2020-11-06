Telangana's startup innovator T-Hub celebrates fifth anniversary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T-HUB, the State’s business incubator headquartered in Hyderabad, celebrated its fifth anniversary on Thursday. Since 2015, it has designed and delivered over 75 innovation programmes, enabling startups to get customers and raise funds and empowering corporations to build a culture of innovation.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "A sizeable percentage of this generation is becoming entrepreneurs, and organisations like T-Hub are sowing the seeds early. They are proving to the ecosystem the potential of starting a business and providing guidance to make it a success. The State government appreciates T-Hub for creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem."

The startup innovation team, through its flagship program Lab32's corporate innovation program has impacted MNCs from across the world, like Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, and Oppo among others.

WE-Hub startup raises Rs 2 crore

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, congratulated WEHub-incubated startup, Smartpharma360 - a cloud-based SAAS startup streamlining the pharmaceutical supply chain - for raising a seed fund of Rs 2 crore.

Launched in 2020, Smartpharma provides subscription-based software solutions. It has raised funding from an undisclosed investor in the Pharmaceutical industry. Smartpharma enables customers to digitise their operations, including online billing, inventory management, product tracking, accounting and others.