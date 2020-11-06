STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women bag top ranks as Telangana LAWCET, PGLCET results declared

The results which were released on Friday are available on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Published: 06th November 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 16,572 of the 21,559 candidates who had appeared for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) five year integrated course have qualified. The results which were released on Friday are available on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The exam was conducted on October 9 by the Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE). A total of 30,310 candidates had registered while only 21,559 appeared for the exam, of which 76.87 per cent cleared it.

Women students have secured the top ranks this year. Chundi Sneha Sree from Hyderabad bagged the first rank in TS LAWCET with 98 marks, while Tadigoppula Pravalika of Rajanna-Sircilla district bagged the first rank in TS PGLCET (LLM) by obtaining 89 marks.

Osmania University will begin counselling for admitting students to law courses soon. The university is also likely to announce the results of the final year degree exams held during October and November.

