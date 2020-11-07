STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bela in Adilabad records lowest of 10.3 degree Celsius

Various parts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts recorded minimum temperatures between 10 to 15 degree Celsius. 

Birla Mandir enveloped by a blanket of smog in Hyderabad | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the onset of winter, the minimum temperatures have started dipping further across Telangana. On Friday, most places in the State recorded 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal minimum temperature and as per the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), this trend will continue during the weekend as well. 

On Friday, Bela in Adilabad district recorded the lowest temperature in the State of 10.3 degree Celsius, whereas BHEL area in Greater Hyderabad limits recorded 13.7 degree Celsius, as per the data recorded by Telangana State Development Planning Society. Various parts of the erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad districts recorded minimum temperatures between 10 to 15 degree Celsius. 

According to the IMD, Hyderabad recorded 15.6 degree Celsius on Friday, which is 3.3 degree Celsius below normal, Hanmakonda recorded 18 degree Celsius, 2.9 degree Celsius below normal. 

Nizamabad and Nalgonda recorded 16 degree Celsius  and 19.4 degree Celsius respectively, both 2.3 degree Celsius below normal, and Ramagundam recorded 17.6 degree Celsius, which is 1.9 degree Celsius below normal. Dry weather will continue to prevail across the State, according the IMD forecast.

