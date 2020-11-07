Bhadrachalam tribal museum with new look to be inaugurated soon

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, has been giving the tribal museum on its office premises a makeover to promote tribal culture and tradition. The work is on at a brisk pace and the officials plan to invite the Tribal Minister Satyavathi Rathod for the inauguration in the next 10 days.

Way back in 1984, the then State government had established a tribal culture and research training institute at Yetapaka village with about 25 staff members. Later, all the staff were shifted to Hyderabad and a museum was set up on the ITDA premises. Ever since, tribal associations have been demanding that it be restructured on a large scale.

ITDA project officer Potru Gowtham had sent proposals for its renovation, after which `10 lakh was sanctioned for project. “The museum gives a peek into the lives of tribals, the items they use, their traditions and how they lived earlier. Local talent has been roped in for the renovation work,” Tribal Welfare Deputy Director SK Zaheeruddin said.