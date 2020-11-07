Data Centre Policy, KTR’s rapport with firm helped seal Amazon deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fact that Telangana was the first State in the country to come up with a dedicated Data Centre Policy in 2016 played a major role in Amazon Web Services’ multi billion dollar investment in the State.Digital Media director Konatham Dileep told Express that the policy was part of a series of policies that were brought in by the government to counter claims of the State not being able to attract investments.

“After the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister and the IT Minister convened a meeting of industries. They assured them that the State had political stability, and promised to bring in progressive policies,” Dileep said.

“The IT Minister recommended the introduction of sectoral policies, of which the Data Centre Policy is a part,” he added. Dileep said the policy was brought in based on reports that the Centre would direct all firms in India to store their data.

The policy provides a slew of incentives, which includes 50 per cent rebate on building fees, land at subsidised cost, power consumption incentive, and so on.

In addition, Dileep said Rama Rao was constantly in touch with Amazon officials over the year. “Amazon has constantly been investing in Telangana. We provide good service to firms who invest here,” he added.